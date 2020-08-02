Funimation Streams 2-Part My Hero Academia Original Video Anime on August 15

Funimation announced on Sunday that it will stream the new two-part "Boku no Hero Academia: Ikinokore! Kesshi no Survival Kunren" original video anime for the My Hero Academia franchise on the same day it comes out in Japan. The OVA will stream in Japan on August 16, and will debut on Funimation with English subtitles on August 15. The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web site also announced that the anime will also be available on Hulu and other services simultaneously "worldwide."

Funimation is also planning a "watch-along" event on the day of the OVA 's release.

The anime will stream exclusively on Hulu in Japan starting on August 16, and will stream on August 30 on other services such as d Anime Store , U-NEXT , dTV , Anime Hōdai , Hikari TV , J:COM on Demand, TELASA, and milplus . The two original anime that also bundled with the manga's 13th and 14th volumes in Japan in 2017 will also be available for streaming in Japan at the same time.

Funimation describes the new OVA "set during Season 3 of the series, right before the student heroes take their Provisional Hero License Exams":

In this brand-new adventure, some Class 1-A students are sent to hone their survival skills at a training course. Having yet to receive their provisional licenses, they're eager to cut loose and have a little fun. They quickly discover that the danger they face is no simulation! It's going to take their combined training, teamwork, and quick thinking if they're going to pass this assignment!

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. The anime will get a fifth season.

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

