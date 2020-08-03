Crunchyroll Adds Subtitled Version of Zo Zo Zombie Anime

Crunchyroll started streaming 13 English-subtitled episodes of Zo Zo Zombie , Canadian toy and media company Spin Master and Shogakukan - Shueisha Production's animated series based on Yasunari Nagatoshi 's Zo Zo Zo Zombie ( Zo Zo Zo Zombie-kun ) manga, on Thursday.

Crunchyroll had launched the first five episodes of the series with an English dub on March 19, and it then released one new dubbed episode every week until the 13th episode premiered on May 21. The company is streaming the anime in the following territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

Yen Press licensed Nagatoshi's original manga, and it describes the story:

Zombie boy isn't your average kid, and while being a zombie might not at first seem like an ideal lifestyle, you'd be amazed by what this little guy is capable of. A laugh-out-loud comedy sure to have boys and girls alike rocking in their chairs!

The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine in November 2012, and ended with its 12th volume in February 2018. Yen Press released the sixth volume on January 28, and it will release the seventh volume on April 21.

A two-episode short net anime adaptation debuted in March 2017.

Thanks to Tyrell Landsberg for the news tip.

Source: Crunchyroll