Crunchyroll Adds Zo Zo Zombie Animated Shorts to Catalog

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming Zo Zo Zombie , Canadian toy and media company Spin Master and Shogakukan - Shueisha Production's animated series based on Yasunari Nagatoshi 's Zo Zo Zo Zombie ( Zo Zo Zo Zombie-kun ) manga, on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. EDT. The first five episodes will launch on Thursday, and one episode will premiere on the service weekly. The company will stream the anime in the following territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

The series will consist of 103 three-minute episodes, and it will launch in Japan on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video .

Yen Press licensed Nagatoshi's original manga, and it describes the story:

Zombie boy isn't your average kid, and while being a zombie might not at first seem like an ideal lifestyle, you'd be amazed by what this little guy is capable of. A laugh-out-loud comedy sure to have boys and girls alike rocking in their chairs!

The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine in November 2012, and ended with its 12th volume in February 2018. Yen Press released the sixth volume on January 28, and it will release the seventh volume on April 21.

A two-episode short net anime adaptation debuted in March 2017.

Source: Crunchyroll