Char Aznable Voice Actor Shūichi Ikeda Drops Out From Gundam Information Program Due to Health Problems

Television broadcaster BS11 announced on Monday that Char Aznable voice actor Shūichi Ikeda has dropped out of the "Gundam/Gunpla Latest Information Corner" program due to health problems. Amuro Ray voice actor Toru Furuya will replace him in the program.

The program, which is scheduled to air on Friday, commemorates Gunpla's 40th anniversary. For three weeks starting from Friday, the program will air an uncut version of Mobile Suit Gundam - The Movie Trilogy . After each film, the program will air an information corner regarding new updates and releases from the Gundam franchise. Ikeda was originally going to narrate this corner.

Besides his role as Char Aznable, the 70-year-old veteran voice actor is well-known for playing Shuichi Akai from Detective Conan and Red-Haired Shanks from One Piece . He is playing Dr. Yoshinaga in the Gibiate anime, which premiered on July 8.

Sources: BS11, Cinema Today (Shigeto Nishimura) via Yaraon!