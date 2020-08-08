Granblue Fantasy Game's Guraburu! Comedy Anime Spinoff Unveils Studio, October TV Debut

The "Guraburu Live Broadcast: It's Hot! Guraburu Summer!" special announced the production studio and the October television premiere for the anime of the Granblue Fantasy franchise 's official four-panel gag comedy manga Guraburu! on Saturday. DMM.futureworks ( BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico , Umayon ) is producing the anime.

The artist "Kikuhitomoji" has been drawing the manga and irregularly serializing it within the Granblue Fantasy game itself. Kadokawa published the ninth print volumes of the manga on June 16.

The first main anime season of Cygames ' Granblue Fantasy smartphone game premiered in Japan in April 2017 and ran for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the first season on the services Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Anime Strike . Funimation began streaming the first season later. The first season included an unaired episode on the seventh home video release that featured Djeeta as the main character.

The Zankutinzeru-Hen (Zinkenstill Arc) anime special debuted on Tokyo MX and the AbemaTV streaming service in Japan in January 2017, before the main television series. Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Anime Strike streamed that special.

GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation Season 2 premiered last October. HIDIVE , Funimation , Crunchyroll , and AnimeLab all streamed the series as it aired. The extra "Djeeta-hen" (Djeeta Chapter) anime special premiered on March 27, and the services above will stream this new special on August 26.