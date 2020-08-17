Live-Action Kyō kara Ore Wa!! Film Earns 4 Billion Yen in 31 Days

Film is 1st Japanese film this year to reach 4 billion yen earnings feat

The live-action film of Hiroyuki Nishimori 's gag comedy manga Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! has earned 4 billion yen (about US$37.6 million) and sold 3.2 million tickets, as of Sunday. The film dropped from #2 to #3 in its fifth weekend and is the first Japanese film released in 2020 to reach the 4 billion yen benchmark at the box office.

The film dropped from #1 to #2 in its fourth weekend, selling 167,000 tickets and earning 218,379,150 yen (about US$2.04 million) from August 7-9.

The film opened in Japan on July 17. The film sold 605,000 tickets and earned 787,588,600 yen (about US$7.34 million) to rank at #1 in its opening weekend. Audiences for the film were about 40% men and 60% women, with ages ranging from teenagers to senior citizens. The Eiga.com website projects that the film will earn about 5 billion yen (about US$46.64 million).

The film's cast members reprised their roles from the live-action series. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , HK/Hentai Kamen , Super Salaryman Mr. Saenai ) returned from the series to direct the film. The film also inspired a television special that premiered on the same day the film opened.

Fukuda directed the 10-episode live action series, which premiered on NTV 's Nichiyō Drama time slot in October 2018. The new series marked the first live-action adaptation for the manga in about 21 years.

