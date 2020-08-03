Live-Action Kyō Kara Ore wa!! Film Stays at #1 for 3rd Weekend

The live-action film of Hiroyuki Nishimori 's gag comedy manga Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! sold 231,000 tickets and earned 275,967,300 yen (about US$2.59 million) to rank #1 again in its third weekend. The film has now sold a total of 2.08 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,659,650,650 yen (about US$25.06 million).

The film opened in Japan on July 17. The film sold 605,000 tickets and earned 787,588,600 yen (about US$7.34 million) to rank at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 486,000 tickets to earn 630,562,250 yen (about US$5.88 million) on Saturday and Sunday in its opening weekend. Audiences for the film were about 40% men and 60% women, with ages ranging from teenagers to senior citizens. The Eiga.com website projects that the film will earn about 5 billion yen (about US$46.64 million).

The film's cast members reprised their roles from the live-action series. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , HK/Hentai Kamen , Super Salaryman Mr. Saenai ) returned from the series to direct the film. The film also inspired a television special that premiered on the same day the film opened.

Fukuda directed the 10-episode live action series, which premiered on NTV 's Nichiyō Drama time slot in October 2018. The new series marked the first live-action adaptation for the manga in about 21 years.



Three Studio Ghibli movies once again ranked in the Japanese box office top 10. Studio Ghibli and TOHO launched a campaign to show the studio's movies in 396 theaters in Japan beginning on June 26. Princess Mononoke (27,355,750 yen or US$257,700, and 766,352,650 yen or US$7.22 million cumulative), Spirited Away (24,571,750 yen or US$231,500 for the weekend, and 775,914,950 yen or US$7.31 million cumulative in 2020), and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (19,910,550 yen or US$187,600 for the weekend, and 642,819,450 yen or US$6.05 million cumulative in 2020) ranked #3 to #5, respectively.

The live-action film for Secret × Heroine Phantomirage! , the third series in the Girls x Heroine Series tokusatsu series, stayed at #6 in its second weekend. The film earned 13,377,500 yen (about US$126,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 95,246,200 yen (about US$897,400). Takashi Miike directed both the series and the movie. The series previously had a crossover with the Kiratto Pri☆Chan anime last year.

The live-action film of Junko 's Kiss Him, Not Me ( Watashi ga Motete Dōsunda ) manga stayed at #7 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 8,228,220 yen (about US$77,500) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 176,706,360 yen (about US$1.66 million).

The film earned 51,320,380 yen (about US$479,000) and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film opened in Japan on July 10.

Norihisa Hiranuma (High & Low film series) directed the film, and also co-wrote the script with Nami Kikkawa, Shōhei Fukuda, Kei Watanabe, and Daisuke Kamijō. Girls2 performed the film's theme song "Watashi ga Motete Dōsunda."

The double feature screening for the Jintai no Survival ! and Ganbareiwa!! Robocon films collectively ranked at #9 in their opening weekend. The film opened in Japan on July 31 in 76 theaters.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin, Eiga.com, comScore via KOFIC