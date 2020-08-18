K Franchise Manga Artist Yui Kuroe Launches Manga for Project Scard Franchise

The official website for Frontier Works ' Project Scard franchise announced on August 5 that Yui Kuroe is drawing the Project Scard ~Kemono-tachi no Seigi~ (The Justice of Beasts) manga that will launch in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge on September 17.

The franchise 's story is set in the fictional "Akatsuki special ward" of Tokyo, formed as a "lawless" independent state after the Akatsuki rebellion overthrew the ward's corporate masters. Maintaining order over the ward are three organizations — Helios, Artemis, and the Public Safety Bureau — who all employ agents known as "Scard." These agents are marked with Divine Tattoos that grant them the power to turn away any bullet or blade, making them virtually invulnerable.

Kuroe previously drew four manga for GoHands ' K franchise : K: Memory of Red , K -Days of Blue- , K: Countdown , and K: Dream of Green . Kuroe also drew a story for the Neo Parasyte f anthology manga, which Kodansha Comics released in English in 2016.

Source: Project Scard website