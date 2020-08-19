Square Enix Cafe Osaka Closes Temporarily After Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

Employee has not been attending work since August 8

Square Enix announced on Wednesday that it has temporarily closed the Square Enix Cafe Osaka branch due to one employee testing positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Tuesday.

The employee has not been working at the cafe since August 8, but only received the result of the PCR test on Tuesday. While working at the cafe, the employee did follow preventative procedures such as checking body temperature before starting work, wearing a mask during work, and disinfecting hands with alcohol. After consulting local health care professionals, the staff decided to close the cafe temporarily to disinfect the entire branch, and will announce a reopening date at a later time.

Source: Square Enix