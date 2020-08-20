Pickles the Frog Character Gets TV Anime Shorts on October 4

Nakajima Corporation announced the title, cast, staff, and October 4 premiere date for the television anime of its "Pickles the Frog" character on Thursday. Nakajima Corporation announced the anime adaptation in June 2019.

The anime is titled Kaeru no Pickles Kimochi no Iro (Pickles the Frog: The Color of Feeling), and will premiere on BS12 on October 4. The show will consist of new short stories with each new two-minute episode.

The cast includes Shoko Ikeda , Megumi Okina , Subaru Kimura , Miku Kanemura, Jun Kaname , Naoto Kine , Hiroki Nanami , Akari Nibu, Megumi Hayashibara , Saori Hayami , Hiroko Moriguchi , Miho Watanabe, and more, for a total of 50 voice actors.

Yukinobu Asai ( Sumikko Gurashi: Tobidasu Ehon to Himitsu no Ko storyboards) is directing the anime at Sunny Gapen , with scripts by Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Smile Down the Runway ), Chikako Hiruma ( Crayon Shin-chan ), and others. Natsuko Echizen (Asahi Life Yasashisa Plus+ commercials) is designing the human characters and is also drawing the illustrations.

Nakajima Corporation's "Pickles the Frog" character has spawned stuffed toys, picture books, and various other merchandise. The character's fictional biography has him born in "qua mei dou" (a play on Tokyo's Kameido neighborhood) in France on June 1, 1994.

Sources: Kaeru no Pickles Kimochi no Iro anime's website, Oricon News