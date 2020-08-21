Kenji Nojima's Son Tōya Nojima Makes Voice-Acting Debut

Younger Tojima becomes 3rd generation in family to voice act

Tōya Nojima, son of voice actor Kenji Nojima ( Psycho-Pass ' Nobuchika Ginoza, High Speed! -Free! Starting Days- 's Natsuya Kirishima, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal 's Mamoru Chiba), has made his voice-acting debut as Ietsuna the 4th in the Shōgun Appare Edo voice drama. The elder Nojima plays Nobutsuna Matsudaira in the same work. The official Twitter acount for the voice drama began streaming on Friday a promotional video that previews the main characters.

Tōya Nojima is also the son of voice actress Chie Sawaguchi ( Dr. Slump 's Gatchan, Record of Lodoss War: Chronicles of the Heroic Knight 's Little Neese), nephew of voice actor Hirofumi Nojima ( Yowamushi Pedal 's Kōtarō Ishigaki, Bakuman. 's Yūjirō Hattori, Kingdom's Mō Ten), and grandson of voice actor Akio Nojima ( Ultraman 's Yapool, Time of Eve 's Atsurou Masaki, EUREKA SEVEN AO 's Alexander Boyd).

The voice drama marks the first anniversary of the Shōgun Appare Edo project, which includes web content and stage productions. The comedy slice-of-life story centers on 15 generations of shōgun living in modern times.