Kenji Nojima's Son Tōya Nojima Makes Voice-Acting Debut
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Tōya Nojima, son of voice actor Kenji Nojima (Psycho-Pass' Nobuchika Ginoza, High Speed! -Free! Starting Days-'s Natsuya Kirishima, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal's Mamoru Chiba), has made his voice-acting debut as Ietsuna the 4th in the Shōgun Appare Edo voice drama. The elder Nojima plays Nobutsuna Matsudaira in the same work. The official Twitter acount for the voice drama began streaming on Friday a promotional video that previews the main characters.
\#しょうぱれ 1周年記念!ボイスドラマ化決定!今週のキャスト発表/— しょうぐん 天晴れェド! (@Appare15G) August 21, 2020
家継役 #矢野奨吾 さん、家宣役 #KIMERU さん、綱吉役 #小林大紀 さん、家綱役 #野島透也 さん、間部詮房役 #豊永利行 さん、松平信綱役 #野島健児 さん
8月は毎週金曜日に追加キャスト発表!お楽しみに! #しょうぱれ1周年記念 pic.twitter.com/IzlUV2vanF
Tōya Nojima is also the son of voice actress Chie Sawaguchi (Dr. Slump's Gatchan, Record of Lodoss War: Chronicles of the Heroic Knight's Little Neese), nephew of voice actor Hirofumi Nojima (Yowamushi Pedal's Kōtarō Ishigaki, Bakuman.'s Yūjirō Hattori, Kingdom's Mō Ten), and grandson of voice actor Akio Nojima (Ultraman's Yapool, Time of Eve's Atsurou Masaki, EUREKA SEVEN AO's Alexander Boyd).
The voice drama marks the first anniversary of the Shōgun Appare Edo project, which includes web content and stage productions. The comedy slice-of-life story centers on 15 generations of shōgun living in modern times.
Sources: Oricon News, Aoni Production's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō