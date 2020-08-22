Cells at Work!! Filmgoers in Japan to Receive 'Volume 4.9' Booklet

The official website for the Tokubetsu Jōei-ban "Hataraku Saibō!!" Saikyō no Teki, Futatabi. Karada no Naka wa "Chō" Ōsawagi! (Special Screening Edition: "Cells at Work!" The Return of the Strongest Enemy. A Huge Uproar Inside the Body's "Bowels!") theatrical anime announced on Saturday that theatergoers in Japan will receive a 32-page " Cells at Work! volume 4.9" booklet. The booklet will feature a "chapter 19.5" chapter for the manga, which original Cells at Work! manga creator Akane Shimizu drew. The manga will tell a prologue story to the movie. The booklet will also feature an interview with director Hirofumi Ogura and a discussion between cast members.

The theatrical anime will open in Japan on September 5. The anime will feature a story from volume 5 of the manga before it airs on television as part of the anime's second season. An anime short titled "Kesshōban Eigakan e Iku" (The Platelets Go to the Movie Theater) will accompany the screenings of the main feature.

The new characters and cast members in the main theatrical feature are:

Yuri Yoshida as Lactic Acid Bacteria (Kuro)

as Lactic Acid Bacteria (Kuro) Rie Takahashi as Lactic Acid Bacteria (Aka)

as Lactic Acid Bacteria (Aka) Natsumi Fujiwara as Lactic Acid Bacteria (Panda)

as Lactic Acid Bacteria (Panda) Yurika Kubo as Lactic Acid Bacteria (Buchi)

Hirofumi Ogura ( Black Butler II , Null & Peta ) is the new director of the second season (and the theatrical anime) at David Production . Yuuko Kakihara is returning to write and oversee the series scripts. Takahiko Yoshida is returning as the character designer, and Kenichiro Suehiro from MAYUKO is returning to compose the music. The anime will feature a returning cast.

Cells at Work! ! (with two exclamation points), the second anime season of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga, will premiere in January 2021.

The anime adaptation of Shigemitsu Harada and Issei Hatsuyoshiya 's Cells at Work! Code Black ( Hataraku Saibō Black ) spinoff manga will also debut in January 2021 with a separate cast and staff.

The first television anime adaptation of the original manga premiered in July 2018 and aired for 13 episodes.