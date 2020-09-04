Crunchyroll Streams The Misfit of Demon King Academy Anime's English Dub on September 5

Aniplex of America revealed on Friday at the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo event that Crunchyroll will begin streaming the English dub for the television anime of Shu 's The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants ( Maō Gakuin no Futekigōsha ~Shijō Saikyō no Maō no Shiso, Tensei Shite Shison-tachi no Gakkō e Kayō) light novel series on Saturday. Aniplex of America began streaming the English dub trailer on Twitter:

#NEWS: Introducing the English dub cast of “ The Misfit of Demon King Academy ” streaming exclusively on @ Crunchyroll starting September 5th! Anos Voldigoad - @AleksLeVO Misha Necron - @briannanoellek Sasha Necron - @KayliMills(@aniplexUSA)September 4

The English dub cast stars:

Aleks Le as Anos Voldigoad

as Anos Voldigoad Brianna Knickerbocker as Misha Necron

as Misha Necron Kayli Mills as Sasha Necron

Steve Staley is directing the English dub and Laura Stahl is in charge of the English adaptation.

The series premiered on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , BS11 , and AT-X on July 4 at 11:30 p.m. The anime then debuted on TV Aichi on July 5 and on Yomiuri TV on July 6. The series streamed in Japan on d Anime Store ( Docomo Anime Store ) beginning on July 4. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime with English subtitles in North America on July 4. The anime is listed with 13 episodes.

The anime was originally scheduled for an April premiere but was delayed to July due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic affecting the production schedule.

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , A Sister's All You Need ) is the chief director for the anime, and Masafumi Tamura ( Two Car , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is the director with Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou ) credited as assistant director. SILVER LINK is producing the animation. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child ) is adapting Yoshinori Shizuma 's original character designs for animation. Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp ) is in charge of series scripts. Ryousuke Naya is the sound director, and Keiji Inai is composing the music.

Civilian is performing the opening theme song "Seikai Fusaikai" (Correct Incorrect). Tomori Kusunoki is performing the ending theme song "Hamidashimono."

Square Enix is publishing Kayaharuka 's manga adaptation of the novels in English under the title The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants . The second volume shipped on August 25 and the third volume will ship on January 26. The company describes the manga's story:

Despite their appetite for destruction, even demon kings tire of all the blood and chaos sometimes! When Anoth reincarnates in the hopes of a more peaceful life, he ends up going to school with his descendants in his old castle 2,000 years later. But with magic on its last legs in this era, no one is able to assess Anoth's true power!

Shu launched the novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in April 2017. Kadokawa is publishing the novels with illustrations by Yoshinori Shizuma , and it published the seventh volume on July 10. Kayaharuka 's manga adaptation launched in July 2018 on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website, and Square Enix published the third volume on October 10.

