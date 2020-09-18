Arc System Works, WayForward Develop RWBY Game

Game slated for release on multiple platforms in 2021

WayForward announced on Twitter on Wednesday that it is developing a video game for the RWBY franchise with Rooster Teeth and Arc System Works . The game is tentatively slated for release on multiple platforms in 2021.

The game will allow players to "take control of Team RWBY — Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long — and use their trademark weapons and abilities to deliver the stylish action that has made RWBY a sensation with audiences worldwide." WayForward is developing the game, and Rooster Teeth the game's original story. WayForward and Arc System Works will publish the game.

Characters from the RWBY franchise previously debuted in Arc System Works ' BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle 2D crossover fighting game as free DLC characters.

The original RWBY web animated series by the late creator Monty Oum follows four girls with unique weapons and powers who are training to hunt supernatural "Creatures of Grimm."

The franchise inspired a manga series that concluded on June 25. Kinami launched the RWBY: The Official Manga manga in Shonen Jump+ in December 2018.

Viz Media published the manga as part of its Weekly Shonen Jump lineup, and the company published the manga's first chapter in November 2018 for free on its website and in its digital Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Shirow Miwa drew an earlier adaptation of the RWBY web animated series in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine from November 2015 to February 2017. Viz Media published the manga in its English edition of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine beginning in October 2017, and also publishes the manga in print. Additionally, Viz Media publishes the RWBY manga anthology series.

