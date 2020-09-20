Star Fruit Books Licenses Keshi Kuraibe's Vasilisa! The Wise Princess and Other Classic Folktales Manga

Company also licenses Yoko Miyako's 36-page 1-shot manga "Look Into My Eyes"

Manga publisher Star Fruit Books announced on Saturday as part of the "#smallpubmanga" indie manga licensing event that it has licensed Keshi Kuraibe's Vasilisa! The Wise Princess and Other Classic Folktales manga and Yoko Miyako's 36-page one-shot manga "Look Into My Eyes."

Star Fruit Books describes Vasilisa! The Wise Princess and Other Classic Folktales :

The Golden Apples have been stolen! Follow Vasilisa through a tale of epic adventure, Full of friendships, tears and laughter. Set in and fantasy world full of Siberian, Scandinavian, and other Eastern European folklore.

The company describes "Look Into My Eyes":

An idol group says their final goodbye to their fans. What dreams will they each pursue after breaking up for good?

Star Fruit Books will release the books on its website and the releases will be DRM free.