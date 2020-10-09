Gintama: The Final Film's Trailer Highlights SPYAIR's Theme Song, Story Finale 'For Real'

Rock band 'DOES' also returns for January 8 anime

The official website for Gintama The Final , the new anime film of Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga, posted the full trailer and poster visual for the film on Saturday (which is Gintoki's birthday). The trailer announces and previews the theme song "Wadachi" (Tracks) by the band SPYAIR . It also emphasizes, like previous videos and promotional materials, that this film is the "finale, for real."





SPYAIR has performed three previous theme songs for the Gintama television anime and the theme song for a previous film, Gekijōban Gintama Kanketsu-hen: Yorozuya yo Eien Nare . The rock band DOES is also returning to the franchise for an insert song in the new film.

The official Gintama Channel is opening on YouTube on Saturday, and it is now streaming the first television episode and eight other episodes. It will stream 2010's Gintama: The Movie at 7:00 p.m. (6:00 a.m. EDT). Starting on October 24, the channel will stream the top 25 episodes as chosen by votes in the ongoing poll.

Participating theaters will begin selling the first batch of MoviTicke Cards with a visual by Sorachi on October 16. A second batch of MoviTicke Cards with the poster visual unveiled on Saturday will go on sale on November 3. Each batch will come with a clear file folder with the respective visual (pictured above).

The film will open in Japan on January 8, 2021, and is billed as "the finale, for real this time." The film will be based on the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements.

The manga is also inspiring a new net anime special with a story that will tie into the film. It will premiere exclusively in Japan on the online dTV service in "early 2021."

Sorachi's original "science-fiction period-drama comedy" manga began in 2003 and ended in June 2019 with over 55 million copies in circulation. The latest anime series premiered in July 2018. The manga has also inspired various original video anime ( OVA ), event anime, two live-action films, and two live-action net spinoffs. Viz Media published the manga's first 23 volumes in English.

The first 49 episodes of the first television series began streaming on Hulu with a new English dub in December. Sentai Filmworks released the anime's first 49 episodes on DVD in 2010 and 2011, but that release did not include an English dub .