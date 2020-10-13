The Promised Neverland's Live-Action Film Reveals Theme Song in Full Trailer

Zutomayo band performs "Tadashiku Narenai" theme for December 18 film

The official website for the live-action film of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga began streaming a new trailer for the film on Tuesday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Tadashiku Narenai" (It Can't Be Right) by rock band Zutto Mayonaka de Iinoni. (Zutomayo). The site also unveiled a new poster visual for the film.

Inspired after seeing the poster, Demizu also drew an interpretation of it with the manga characters.

The film will open on December 18.

19-year-old actress Minami Hamabe (live-action anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day special's Menma, live-action Saki film's title role, Hello World film's Ruri Ichigyō) is starring in the film as Emma. 13-year-old Jyo Kairi (live-action My Little Monster and Erased ) and 17-year-old Rihito Itagaki ( Show By Rock!! stage musical) are playing Ray and Norman, respectively.

Yūichirō Hirakawa (live-action ERASED film, live-action Rookies series) is directing the film. Noriko Gotou is penning the film's script. Hirakawa and Gotou worked together on the live-action Erased film.

Actress Keiko Kitagawa (right in image below, live-action Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon 's Sailor Mars, Paradise Kiss ) will play Isabella ("Mama"), while comedian Naomi Watanabe (left, live-action KANNAsa-n! 's Kanna Suzuki) will play Krone.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15.

Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally in English.

Viz describes the story:

Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 2021 due to the effect of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

Entertainment news websites reported in June that Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.