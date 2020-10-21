Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199, 2202 Compilation Film's Teaser Shows Unseen History

120-minute film opens on January 15

The official website for the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 project posted a teaser trailer for " Uchū Senkan Yamato " to Iu Jidai: Seireki 2202-nen no Sentaku (The " Space Battleship Yamato " Era: The Choice in 2202), the compilation film for the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 and Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 anime projects, on Thursday.

The teaser previews new work-in-progress cuts for the film, showing events in the Yamato universe's history that were not portrayed in past anime. These events include a depiction of the Apollo 11 flight, the International Space Station's completion, a manned mission to Mars in 2042, the beginnings of Martian colonization in 2111, the 200th anniversary of the end of World War II in 2145, the outbreak of the First Inner Planet War in 2164, and the Second Inner Planet War in 2183, the first contact with the interstellar Gamilan civilization in 2191, and the Second Battle of Mars in 2198.

The film will open in Japan on January 15, 2021. The film will open in 36 theaters with a limited three-week screening run, and will also have a Blu-ray Disc and digital release on the same day.

The 120-minute compilation film will feature narration by Harutoshi Fukui , the main writer for the Space Battleship Yamato reimagining projects, offering commentary on the project. The film's approach on the story will focus mainly on Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 , and will contain new animation shots.

Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 is a remake of the original 1974 Space Battleship Yamato series created by Leiji Matsumoto and Yoshinobu Nishizaki . It first premiered in Japan as a series of seven movies shown theatrically in Japan from 2012 to 2013, before premiering on Japanese television in April 2013. The Uchū Senkan Yamato 2199: Hoshi-Meguru Hakobune anime film then opened in Japan in 2014.

As with Yamato 2199 , the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 sequel project premiered first as a series of seven films from June 2017 to March 2019. Yamato 2202's television version premiered in October 2018 in Japan. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in May 2019, and Funimation also began streaming an English dub . Funimation began streaming a simuldub of the second part of the sequel project on February 2.

Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: A New Journey), a new sequel project, will debut in Japan next winter.