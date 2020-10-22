Kadokawa Posts Teaser for 'This Is It!' Project About Anime Production Assistant

Kadokawa began streaming a teaser video for a new project titled "This Is It! Seisaku Shinkō Shinonome Jirō" (This Is It! Production Assistant Jirō Shinonome) on Thursday. The video features the voices of Tasuku Hatanaka as protagonist Jirō Shinonome, a jobless guy who will soon work on his older brother's anime production as a production assistant; and Hisako Kanemoto as Jirō's friend Inori Amamitsuki, an anime fan who encourages Jirō.

Kadokawa did not reveal the format of the project, but the images shown in the above video resemble the layout sheets in anime production. Kadokawa will stream a new teaser video each day until October 27, and it will announce new details for the project on that date.

Yūichirō Momose , the concept writer for the Hypnosis Mic franchise 's characters and setting, is penning the scripts for the project, Manga creator Sekihiko Inui ( Comic Party , Murder Princess , Ratman ) is drawing the illustrations in the videos.