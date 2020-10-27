Fate/Grand Order Epic of Remnant Woman of Agartha Manga Enters 'Final Stage'

Hideo Takanaka launched series based on game in February 2019

Manga creator Hideo Takanaka announced on Twitter on Saturday that his Fate/Grand Order Epic of Remnant Woman of Agartha manga is entering the "final stage."

Takanaka launched the manga based on the second part of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "Epic of Remnant" story, "Ashu Tokuiten II Denshō Chitei Sekai Agartha: Agartha no Onna" (Subspecies Singularity II: Legendary Subterranean World Agartha: Woman of Agartha) in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in February 2019. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped on June 3.

The event originally debuted in the Japanese version of the game on June 29, 2017.

Shōnen Sasaki launched a manga based on the first part, "Ashu Tokuiten I Akushō Kakuzetsu Makyō Shinjuku: Shinjuku Maboroshi Tamashi Jiken" (Subspecies Singularity I: Malignant Quarantined Devil's Realm Shinjuku: Shinjuku Phantom Spirit Incident), in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace on January 2019. The event originally debuted in the Japanese version of the game on February 24, 2017.

Rei Wataru launched a manga based on the third part, "Ashu Tokuiten III Shizenketsuga Butai Shimōsa Kuni: Eirei Kengō Nanaban Shōbu" (Subspecies Singularity III: Scene of a Deadly Battle Shimosa: Contest Between Spirits of Seven Master Swordsman), in January 2019 on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. The event originally debuted in the Japanese version of the game on October 14, 2017.

Aoi Ohmori launched a manga based on the fourth part, "Ashu Tokuiten IV Kinki Kōrin Teien Salem: Itan Naru Salem" (Subspecies Singularity IV: Taboo Advent Salem: Salem of Heresy), in Ichijinsha 's Comic Rex in January 2019. The event originally debuted in the Japanese version of the game on November 29, 2017.

Two separate Fate/Grand Order manga, Shiramine's Fate/Grand Order -mortalis:stella- and Takeshi Kawabuchi's Fate/Grand Order: Turas Réalta - launched in summer 2017. Kodansha Comics licensed Fate/Grand Order -mortalis:stella- for an English release.

Artist Eiichirō Mashin ( Himuro no Tenchi Fate/school life manga) launched the Fate Grand Order Duel: YA Tokuiten: Misshitsu Yūgi Makyō Shibuya: Shibuya Kettō Jiken (Fate/Grand Order Duel: YA Singularity: Secret Room Play Magical Border Shibuya: Shibuya Duel Incident) manga, based on the Fate/Grand Order Duel -collection figure- board game, in February 2019. The manga ended last January.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017. A 74-minute television anime based on the game titled Fate/Grand Order: First Order aired in Japan in December 2016.

The game's "Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki: Camelot" (Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot) story is inspiring the Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot ( Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot ) film project. The project will have two films: Wandering: Agateram and Paladin: Agateram. The first film will open in Japan on December 5. The film had been delayed from its August 15 opening, due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its production.

Source: Hideo Takanaka's Twitter account