Fire Force Anime Season 2 Casts Yūki Ono, Kousuke Toriumi

New visual also unveiled

The official Twitter account for the anime of Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force ( En En no Shōbōtai ) manga revealed two new cast members and a new visual for the anime's second season on Tuesday.

The new cast members include:

Yūki Ono as Takagi Oze, Maki's older brother, and a detective in the Tokyo Army



Kousuke Toriumi as Hajiki, the first platoon chief of Special Fire Force Company 2





The new season premiered on July 3, and it will have 24 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll are both streaming the series. Toonami premiered the new season on October 24.

Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Fire Force episode 12 director) is directing the anime (replacing Yuki Yase from the previous season) and is also supervising the scripts. Yumenosuke Tokuda is joining returning staff members Hideyuki Morioka and Yoshio Kosakai as chief animation director (Morioka is also returning as character designer). Neito Hirohara is joining Hiroyuki Ohkaji and Tsutomu Matsuura as main animator. Kazunori Miyazato is joining returning staff member Yoshito Takamine as art director. Shin'ya Takano is replacing Daisuke Kusaka as CGI director.

The first season premiered in July 2019, and the 24th and final episode of the first season aired on December 27. Funimation streamed the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service with an English dub. Crunchyroll also streamed the series. The anime premiered on Toonami in July 2019.