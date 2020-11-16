News
Studio Bridge Characters Pon, Qiao Get Pon Qiao Booth TV Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Anime to center on original characters by studio working Talentless Nana
Animation studio Bridge announced on October 17 that it is producing a television anime for its Pon and Qiao characters titled Pon Qiao Booth. Bridge shared some screenshots for the anime.
Bridge was founded in 2007 by former Sunrise animators working on the Sgt. Frog anime. The studio is animating the currently-airing Talentless Nana anime, and will also work on the 2021 Shaman King anime. Some of its previous works include the Mitsudomoe, Fairy Tail, The Royal Tutor, and The Seven Heavenly Virtues anime.
Source: Pon & Qiao official Twitter account via @AIR_News01