Studio Bridge Characters Pon, Qiao Get Pon Qiao Booth TV Anime

Manga creator states he hopes to show it to everyone soon

― Manga creator Naoki Urasawa stated in the author comments of this year's 51st issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine, "I'm making an anime. I hope to be able to show it to everyone soon." Urasawa has been drawing manga since 1981. Viz Media has published Urasawa's 20th Century Boys, 21st Century Boys, Monster, and Pluto mang...