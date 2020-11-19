Demon Slayer, Kenshi Yonezu, Uru, Seiko Matsuda, NiziU Win Japan Record Awards' Special Achievement Awards

The 62nd Japan Record Awards announced on Friday that Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has won one of the Special Achievement Awards, which honor people or works that have garnered widespread attention or captured the zeitgeist. The other Special Achievement Award winners this year are Uru , NiziU, Seiko Matsuda , and Kenshi Yonezu .

In addition, LiSA 's "Homura" song, the theme song for the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film, was also nominated for Song of the Year.

The award ceremony will be held on December 30 and will air in Japan on TBS .

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on October 16. The film has sold a total of 17,505,285 tickets for a cumulative earning of 23,349,291,050 yen (about US$223 million) as of Sunday, November 15, after 31 days in theaters in Japan.

LiSA 's "Homura" single shipped on October 14, and sold 68,000 copies in its first week. She is the first artist to rank #1 for three straight weeks in 12 years and 10 months, since the band SMAP achieved the feat with their "Dangan Fighter" single in January 2008. The single has sold a total of around 141,000 copies since it shipped in October 14.