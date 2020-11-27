Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Manga Creator Apologizes for Last Volume Not Adding New Epilogue Pages

explains jacket blurb is in error, but volume will have other exclusive content

The official Twitter account for Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga posted comments by Gotouge for the manga's 23rd and final volume on Friday. In those comments, Gotouge apologized for errors in the wraparound jacket band and publisher's preview for the volume.

The wraparound jacket band and publisher's preview had printed that the volume will add 14 exclusive pages to the epilogue to the story. However, Gotouge explained that the volume will not actually have 14 exclusive epilogue pages. Gotouge apologizes for the confusion.

Instead, the final volume will include content that were cut at certain points during the original magazine serialization, as well as leftover manga pages that were not included in the main story. Gotouge specifically listed the additions:

An eight-page section and a six-page section that were cut from the manga's original serialization (each is inserted back within the main story, as opposed to new sections set after the main story)

Four pages of exclusive illustrations

Eight pages of special exclusive manga content

Two-page text afterword

11 pages of exclusive interstitial pencil-sketched art (similar to what Gotouge has always included in previous volumes)

Shueisha announced that the manga will have 120 million copies in circulation (including digital sales) as of December 4, the final volume's release date. The 23rd volume alone will have an initial run of 3.95 million copies. Ryōji Hirano's " Kimetsu no Yaiba : Tomioka Giyū Gaiden" and " Kimetsu no Yaiba : Rengoku Gaiden" short spinoff manga will also be compiled into a single volume titled Kimetsu no Yaiba : Gaiden that will ship on December 4, with an initial run of 1 million copies. It will be the first spinoff of a Weekly Shonen Jump series to receive an initial run that large.

The manga will also have an art book featuring art by Gotouge, and a second fan book, both of which will ship on February 4.

The manga had 100 million copies in circulation (including digital copies, which Oricon does not count) as of the 22nd volume's release on October 2. It is the eighth manga title from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to reach 100 million copies in circulation (not sales).

Shueisha revealed last November that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga was the company's second highest-selling manga in 2019, second only to Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga.

The manga ended on May 18. The book franchise also includes several novels.