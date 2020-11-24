#23 adds 3.95 million to series' 120-million circulation; spinoff volume has initial run of 1 million

Shueisha announced on Wednesday that the 23rd and final volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga will add 39 new pages when it ships on December 4. Those pages will consist of a 14-page epilogue, as well as 25 pages of bonus extra content.

Shueisha also announced that the manga will have 120 million copies in circulation (including digital sales) as of December 4. The 23rd volume alone will have an initial run of 3.95 million copies. Ryōji Hirano's " Kimetsu no Yaiba : Tomioka Giyū Gaiden" and " Kimetsu no Yaiba : Rengoku Gaiden" short spinoff manga will also be compiled into a single volume titled Kimetsu no Yaiba : Gaiden that will ship on December 4, with an initial run of 1 million copies. It will be the first spinoff of a Weekly Shonen Jump series to receive an initial run that large.

The manga will also have an artbook featuring art by Gotouge, and a second fanbook, both of which will ship on February 4.

The manga had 100 million copies in circulation (including digital copies, which Oricon does not count) as of the 22nd volume's release on October 2. It is the eighth manga title from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to reach 100 million copies in circulation (not sales).

Shueisha revealed last November that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga was the company's second highest-selling manga in 2019, second only to Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga.

The manga ended on May 18. The book franchise also includes several novels.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web (link 2)

Update: Gotouge posted an apology on Friday, and explained that the final manga volume will not have actually have 14 exclusive epilogue pages.