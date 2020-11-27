Keiko Nishi's Hatsukoi no Sekai Manga Approaches Climax

Manga about 40-year-old unmarried woman who reaches turning point in life launched in 2016

Manben Neo , NHK 's documentary series hosted by manga artist Naoki Urasawa , revealed last week that Keiko Nishi 's Hatsukoi no Sekai (World of First Love) manga is approaching its climax.

The love story story follows Kaoru Komatsu, a 40-year-old unmarried woman. She's not dissatisfied with work or daily life, but something causes her to hesitate in the refrain of everyday life.

Nishi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Flowers magazine in January 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on August 7.

Nishi recently launched the Kakko Naki manga in Shogakukan 's Zōkan Flowers magazine on November 14. JManga published two volumes of Nishi's four-volume series Kyudo Boys , about the romantic relationships of a group of high school boys, digitally in English before the the site ended service.

Nishi's Otoko no Isshō (A Man's Lifetime) manga received a live-action film adaptation in 2015. Her Otō-san, Chibi ga Inakunarimashita (Father, Chibi is Gone) manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in May 2019.

Source: Manben Neo