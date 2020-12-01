Gekidol's In-Story Zombie Anime Alice in Deadly School Announces January 4 Airing in Video

The official website for the Gekidol stage play, anime, and idol project began streaming a promotional video on Tuesday for Alice in Deadly School , the anime adaptation of Gekidol 's in-story stage play. The video reveals the anime's January 4 premiere date on the Tokyo MX and AT-X channels.

Alice in Deadly School stars:

The staff for Alice in Deadly School includes:

The Gekidol anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 5, and on BS Fuji on January 10. That anime stars: (name romanizations are not confirmed)

Hikaru Akao as Seria Morino

as Seria Morino Chihira Mochida as Airi Kagami

as Airi Kagami Ayaka Suwa as Izumi Hninazaki

as Izumi Hninazaki Kana Hanazawa as Kaworu Sakakibara

as Kaworu Sakakibara M.A.O as Doll

as Doll Nozomi Yamamoto as Aki Asagi

as Aki Asagi Asami Takano as Aimi Fujita

as Aimi Fujita Aya Akiyoshi as Waka Yamamoto

as Waka Yamamoto Amina Satō as Mayuri Nakamura

as Mayuri Nakamura Kousuke Toriumi as Hirokazu Takezaki

as Hirokazu Takezaki Sarara Yashima as Makoto Higuchi

as Makoto Higuchi Kaori Mizuhashi as Tomoko Hinata

The Gekidol Production Committee are credited with the original work and as series composition writers for the anime. Hoods Entertainment is producing the series. Shigeru Ueda ( Märchen Mädchen ) is directing the series, and Keiichirō Ōchi ( Aikatsu! franchise script) is the chief writer. Kiyoshi Tateishi is adapting Asami Sekiya 's character designs for animation, and is also serving as chief animation director. Takuya Imakado is the mechanical designer. Prhythm/epx is composing the music.

The Gekidol project was first announced in December 2015, and featured merchandise at Comic Market 89 in 2016. The website had featured a teaser visual for the project, with the text "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players. Theater + anime + idol = Gekidol ." The anime takes place five years after a mysterious disaster happened that erased major cities around the world. The anime centers on girls who want to be a part of the 3D-holoraphic "Theater Material System" theatrical productions.

Theater company Alice in Project started holding stage plays based on plays that will appear within the anime's story in spring 2016.