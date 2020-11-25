Gekidol Original Idol TV Anime Reveals Visual, January 5 Premiere

Story about idols rallying post-disaster world

The official website for the Gekidol stage play, anime, and idol project revealed on Thursday that the anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 5, and on BS Fuji on January 10. The site also unveiled a new visual for the anime.

The anime stars: (name romanizations are not confirmed)

The in-anime play Alice in Deadly School is likewise also getting an anime project. The cast for that anime is: (name romanizations are not confirmed)

M.A.O as Yū Sumio

as Yū Sumio Chihira Mochida as Shinako Hyakumura

as Shinako Hyakumura Hikaru Akao as Sayaka Murasaki

as Sayaka Murasaki Ayaka Suwa as Kiriko Tōnuma

as Kiriko Tōnuma Nozomi Yamamoto as Yumiya Akashima

as Yumiya Akashima Asami Takano as Kazuma Aoiki

as Kazuma Aoiki Aya Akiyoshi as An Suiaki

as An Suiaki Amina Satō as Tomoyo Takamori

as Tomoyo Takamori Kaori Mizuhashi as Yonari Kaihara

as Yonari Kaihara Saki Ogasawara as Emi Kiichi

as Emi Kiichi Sarara Yashima as Kaori Ikari

as Kaori Ikari Rei Suzuya as Setsubun Shigemoto

The staff for Alice in Deadly School includes:

The Gekidol Production Committee are credited with the original work and as series composition writers for the anime. Hoods Entertainment is producing the series. Shigeru Ueda ( Märchen Mädchen ) is directing the series, and Keiichirō Ōchi ( Aikatsu! franchise script) is the chief writer. Kiyoshi Tateishi is adapting Asami Sekiya 's character designs for animation, and is also serving as chief animation director. Takuya Imakado is the mechanical designer. Prhythm/epx is composing the music.

The Gekidol project was first announced in December 2015, and featured merchandise at Comic Market 89 in 2016. The website had featured a teaser visual for the project, with the text "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players. Theater + anime + idol = Gekidol ." The anime takes place five years after a mysterious disaster happened that erased major cities around the world. The anime centers on girls who want to be a part of the 3D-holoraphic "Theater Material System" theatrical productions.

Theater company Alice in Project started holding stage plays based on plays that will appear within the anime's story in spring 2016.