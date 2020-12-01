Healin' Good Precure Anime Film Unveils Trailer, Staff, Visual

The official website for Eiga Healin' Good ♥ Precure Yume no Machi de Kyun! tto GoGo! Daihenshin!!, the Precure franchise 's newest film, unveiled a trailer, staff, and a visual on Tuesday.

Ryōta Nakamura ( Healin' Good Precure episode director) is directing the film. Ryunosuke Kingetsu ( Healin' Good Precure ) is writing the script. Shiho Terada ( Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi , Healin' Good Precure ) is composing the music. Katsumi Tamegai ( Pretty Cure , Sailor Moon ) is the character designer and animation director. Ryuutarou Masuda ( Star Twinkle Precure ) is in charge of art design. Yukako Ogawa ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , One Piece: Heart of Gold ) and Yoshito Watanabe as the art directors. Yusuke Osone ( Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi ) is the CG director, Yoshiko Sakuma ( Fresh Pretty Cure ) is the color designer, and Kenji Takahashi ( Precure Miracle Universe ) is the director of photography.

The film will open in Japan on March 20, 2021.

The film will feature the characters of Healin' Good Precure with Cure Aqua, Cure Mint, Milky Rose, Cure Rouge, Cure Lemonade, and Cure Dream from the Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! television anime. Staff previously announced that Healin' Good Precure would get its own film in 2021. Toei Animation 's Yes! Precure 5 , the fourth television anime in the franchise , originally aired from February 2007 to January 2008. The Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! sequel then aired from February 2008 to January 2009.

Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi was originally slated to open on March 20, but was delayed to May 16 in order to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It was then delayed again to October 31. The film received midnight screenings.

Healin' Good Precure , Toei Animation 's 17th Precure magical girl television anime series, premiered in Japan on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliates in February. The anime began delaying new episodes on April 26 due to the spread of COVID-19. The anime resumed airing new episodes on June 28 with the 13th episode. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

In the show's story, the Healing Garden, a secret world that treats Earth's ailments, has been attacked by the Byōgens who seek to infect Earth. Three "medical trainee" Healing Animals and Latte, a Healing Garden princess with special powers, have come in search of partners to avert the threat. The three girls they meet — Nodoka, Chiyu, and Hinata — transform into Precures and stand up to the Byōgens to protect all life on Earth and the Healing Garden.

Yoko Ikeda ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns , Thriller Restaurant ) is serving as series director, and Junko Komura ( Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories ) is supervising the series scripts. Naoko Yamaoka is designing the characters, and Nagisa Nishida is the art designer. Shiho Terada ( Inazuma Eleven GO , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman ) is composing the music, and Kiyomi Sakairi is the color key artist. Rie Kitagawa is returning to sing the opening theme song "Healin' Good Precure Touch!!," while Kanako Miyamoto 's is performing the new ending theme song "Everybody☆Healin' G'Day."