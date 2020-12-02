'Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle!' Smartphone Game Gets PC Version in Spring

Developer PREAPP Partners announced on Tuesday that it is developing a PC version of the original Shachō, Battle no Jikan Desu! ( Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! ) smartphone game, now titled Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! Maju Wars . The game is slated to launch next spring for PC via Steam in English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

The isekai (alternate-world) strategy role-playing game is set in a world where dimensional gates suddenly appear in the skies, opening portals to countless dungeons. The story imagines if the player is a company president who employs adventurers to take on dungeons filled with monsters for the treasures that lie within. The player "recruits" or trains fighters, mages, knights, hunters, rogues, and other classes of employees, and then dispatches the employees into battles.

Kadokawa , Deluxe Games , and PREAPP Partners launched the game for iOS and Android devices in October 2019, and ended service this past October 31. The game was free to play with fees for certain in-game items. Masahiro Yamamoto ( Disgaea franchise ) directed the game, and artists such as Asao Urata, Genyaky, Naoki Saitō , Haruta, and Mine Yoshizaki ( Sgt. Frog , Kemono Friends ) drew the illustrations.

The game inspired a television anime series that premiered on April 5, and had 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! .

Sources: Preapp Partners, Steam via Gematsu