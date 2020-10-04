'Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle!' Smartphone Game Ends Service on October 31

Game inspired 12-episode anime that premiered in April

The official website for the smartphone strategy role-playing game Shachō, Battle no Jikan Desu! announced on September 30 that the game will end service on October 31. Sales of paid in-game items will stop on October 7.

The isekai (alternate-world) strategy role-playing game is set in a world where dimensional gates suddenly appeared in the skies, opening portals to countless dungeons. The story imagines if the player is a company president who employs adventurers to take on dungeons filled with monsters for the treasures that lie within. The player "recruits" or trains fighters, mages, knights, hunters, rogues, and other classes of employees, and then dispatches the employees into battles.

Kadokawa , Deluxe Games , and PREAPP Partners launched the game for iOS and Android devices on October 17, 2019. The game is free to play with fees for certain in-game items. Masahiro Yamamoto ( Disgaea franchise) directs the game, and artists such as Asao Urata, Genyaky, Naoki Saitō , Haruta, and Mine Yoshizaki ( Sgt. Frog , Kemono Friends ) drew the illustrations.

The game inspired a television anime series that premiered on April 5, and had 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! .