Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition Launches on Stadia on December 8

Complete Edition includes high-difficulty maps, new story content

SEGA announced on Thursday that the Complete Edition of its Valkyria Chronicles 4 game will release on Google Stadia on December 8. The company streamed a video for the Stadia release.

The Complete Edition will include all bonus content released for the game. It features add-on missions including high-difficulty maps and new story content.

The game debuted in September 2018 in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. The game is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game's Switch version also shipped in Japan in September 2018. The game launched for the PS4 in March 2018 in Japan.

SEGA describes the game:

The continent of Europa is engulfed in the flames of the Second Europan War between the Atlantic Federation and the Autocratic Eastern Imperial Alliance. Although the Federation struggles valiantly against the Empire's forces, the relentless imperial military machine threatens to consume them. With victory slipping away, the Federation executes Operation Northern Cross: a last-ditch attempt to capture the imperial capital and end the war. Commander Claude Wallace and his loyal childhood friends in Squad E are sent to fight for the desperate operation's success, but they will have to endure harsh bone-chilling elements, waves of imperial soldiers, and the terrifying Valkyria... and unravel a grave truth that will shake them to the core.

The game is set in the same world and the same Second Europan War that provides the backdrop for the original Valkyria Chronicles and Valkyria Chronicles III . While the first three games focused on military units of the small nation of Gallia, Valkyria Chronicles 4 focuses on the main conflict between the main Europan powers of the Federation and the Empire, which is only hinted at in the first three games.



Source: Press release