Usakame Voice Actress Eri Sogabe Retires
posted on by Alex Mateo
Stage, anime actress pursues new career
Actress Eri Sogabe retired following her final performance in the Kaku Egaku Kotoba ka Ji ka stage play on Sunday.
Sogabe had first announced her plans for retirement on October 27. She had been anxious about performances being canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). During that time, she found a non-acting job she described as fun and rewarding. Although she still likes acting, she stated that she would prefer to be able to take care of herself in a world where COVID-19 exists. Sogabe thanked her supporters and wanted them to know that she does not regret her decision and considers it one that should be associated with positive feelings.
Sogabe played Miyako Baba in the Usakame anime.
Source: Eri Sogabe's blog