Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Manga Gets Stage Musical

Eito Konishi, Akari Takaishi star in play running in January

Iro Aida 's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun ( Jibaku Shōnen Hanako-kun ) manga is inspiring a stage musical that will run at Cool Japan Park Osaka TT Hall in Osaka from January 22-24 and at Tokyo Dome City Theater G-Rosso from January 28-31. A website opened for the stage musical last Thursday, and it revealed the cast, staff, and visuals.

The cast includes:

Eito Konishi as Hanako-kun

Akari Takaishi as Nene Yashiro

Riki Tanimizu as Kou Minamoto

Ginga Shitara as Tsukasa

Daiki Mihara as Mitsuba

Fuyuna Asakura as Aoi Akane

Karen Sakura as Yako

Yūna Sekine as Sakura Nanamine

Hiromu Kuroda as Hyūga Natsuhiko

Yūya Asato as Tsuchigomori

Kо̄tarо̄ Yoshitani is directing the musical. Sayaka Asai is writing the screenplay and lyrics. tak is composing the music. Rika Mizuno is credited as music director and singing instructor. MAMORU is handling choregraphy.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on TBS in January. The show had 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series with an English dub and with English subtitles.

Yen Press is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

"Hanako-san, Hanako-san...are you there?" At Kamome Academy, rumors abound about the school's Seven Mysteries, one of which is Hanako-san. Said to occupy the third stall of the third floor girls' bathroom in the old school building, Hanako-san grants any wish when summoned. Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school girl who dreams of romance, ventures into this haunted bathroom...but the Hanako-san she meets there is nothing like she imagined! Kamome Academy's Hanako-san...is a boy!

Aida launched the manga in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in 2014.