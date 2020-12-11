Back Arrow Anime's New Promo Reveals January 8 Premiere, More Cast

The staff of the Back Arrow television anime revealed a promotional video, key visual, more cast, and the January 8 premiere on Friday. The video highlights Essha village.

A promotional video for the Rekka empire will debut on December 18, followed by a video for Harmonious Principality of Ryuto on December 25.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and BS11 on January 8 at 24:00 (effectively January 9 at 12:00 a.m.). The series will then debut on ABC TV on January 9 at 26:30 (effectively January 10 at 2:30 a.m. The anime will also stream on Abema. The series will run for two cours (quarters of a year).

The newly announced cast includes: (left to right in image above)



Yuuki Kaji stars as the titular character Back Arrow, a mysterious man who is said to come from beyond the wall.

The rest of the cast includes:

Aya Suzaki as Atlee Ariel, the young female sheriff of Essha village

Kensho Ono as Bit Namital, the joker and mood-maker of Essha village

Ryotaro Okiayu as Kai Rhodan, an unrivaled general in the Rekka empire

Tomokazu Seki as Shū Bi, the magistrate of the fate temple

Megumi Han as Ren Sin, a soldier in the Rekka empire



Ami Koshimizu is playing Fine Forte (top in image below), the princess of the Harmonious Principality of Ryuto. Mikako Komatsu is voicing Prax Conrad (bottom in image below), the Armored Lord, one of six Lords of Ryuto.

The anime's website describes the story:

Ringarindo is a land surrounded by a wall. The wall covers, protects, cultivates, and nutures this land. The wall is god ... it is the foundation of this land of Ringarindo. One day, a mysterious man named Back Arrow appears in Essha village on the outskirts of Ringarindo. Arrow lost his memories, but says that all he knows is, "I came from beyond the wall." To restore his memories, Arrow heads out beyond the wall, but is embroiled in a battle with himself as the stakes.

As previously announced, director Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass ) and writer Kazuki Nakashima ( Promare , Gurren Lagann , Kill la Kill ) are collaborating with Aniplex on the project. Studio VOLN is animating the series. Nakashima is not only credited for series composition, but he is also writing the scripts for every episode himself. Toshiyuki Kanno is adapting Shinobu Ohtaka 's original character designs for animation and also serving as chief animation director. Kōhei Tanaka is composing the music.