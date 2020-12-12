Kishidan Vocalist Show Ayanocozey Tests Positive for COVID-19

Other staff members for band have also tested positive

The official website for the band Kishidan revealed on Saturday that vocalist Show Ayanocozey (also known as DJ OZMA ) as well as related staff members have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Ayanocozey received a positive diagnosis from a PCR test on Wednesday. At the guidance of a health care center, Ayanocozey is receiving medical treatment.

Sony Music Artists stated that the agency is awaiting test results for other Kishidan members and staff members who were in close contact with those who have tested positive for the disease. The group had been active starting in late November.

Kishidan have performed theme songs for One Piece , One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island , Naruto Shippūden , and Kamen Rider Ghost . DJ OZMA has performed theme songs for the Naruto Shippūden movie and Crayon Shin-chan: Chō Arashi o Yobu Kinpoko no Yūsha .

Image via Kishidan 's website