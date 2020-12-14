Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune CG Anime Film Opens on March 12 After COVID-19 Delay

Film was slated for February 2020 before delay

The official website for Benesse Corporation 's Shimajirō anime franchise began streaming a new trailer for the Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune (Shimajirō and the Flying Ship) 3D CG anime film on Monday. The trailer previews the film's theme song "Egao no Sora" (Smiling Sky) by Yūma Uchida , and also reveals the film's new opening date of March 12, 2021.

The film was postponed from its February 28, 2020 opening due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film is billed as the franchise 's first 3D CG anime film.

The film's story centers on Jin, an inventor squirrel who lives in Greenwood, a land far beyond the sea. Rain has not come to Greenwood in a long while. To solve the land's problem, Jin decides to build a flying ship to make the rain fall, and he enlists Shimajirō's help.

Takamitsu Kawamura is directing the film, with a script by Masafumi Sugiura .

The original Shima Shima Tora no Shimajirou television anime aired in Japan from 1993 to 2008. The sequel Hakken Taiken Daisuki! Shimajirō aired from 2008 to 2010 and continued under the new title Shimajirō Hesoka from April 2010 to March 2012. The Shimajirō no Wow! anime and variety series premiered in 2012, and was nominated in the Animation category of the International Emmy Kids Awards in October 2015. Eiga Shimajirō: Mahō no Shima no Daibōken (Shimajirō the Movie: Great Adventure on Magic Island), the franchise 's first full-length, all-animation film, opened in Japan in March 2018. Another film opened last March.