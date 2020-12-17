News
Myuk Sings The Promised Neverland Anime Season 2's Ending Theme
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for the television anime of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland manga announced on Friday that singer-songwriter Myuk will perform the second season's ending theme song "Mahō" (Magic). Eve (Jujutsu Kaisen opening) contributed to the music in the song. The Twitter account also streamed a commercial previewing the song.
📢Season2 新情報— 『約束のネバーランド』公式 (@yakuneba_staff) December 17, 2020
アニメ #約ネバ Season 2 エンディングテーマが決定🎉
Myuk「魔法」
楽曲提供:Eve
先ほど放送されたCMをWeb公開✨
ED音源の一部を聴けます◎https://t.co/mghDwsjTpS pic.twitter.com/hqbEVANDNq
Mamoru Kanbe is returning as director from the previous season for CloverWorks. Toshiya Ono is also back to supervise the series scripts, and is joined by original manga writer Shirai for the second season. Kazuaki Shimada is returning as character designer and chief animation director. Takahiro Obata is returning as composer, with Katsunori Shimizu as sound director. Kiro Akiyama will perform the second season's opening theme song "Identity."
The second season will premiere on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block on January 7. Shin'ichirō Kamio joins the cast as the new character Sonju, while Atsumi Tanezaki joins as Mujika. The rest of the cast return from the previous season.
The second season was scheduled to premiere in October, but was delayed to January 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.
The first season of the anime premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Funimation, and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019.
Source: The Promised Neverland anime's Twitter account