Funimation Streams Gekidol, LBX Girls Anime

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will stream the Gekidol anime as well as the LBX Girls ( Sōkō Musume Senki ) anime.

Funimation will stream the first episode of the Gekidol anime on January 4 at 7:30 a.m. EST, before the anime premieres in Japan. The screening will also feature a "short special edit" of the Alice in Deadly School OVA , titled Alice in Deadly School Special Edit -The Stage Begins- . The screening will be available for 24 hours, and then the first episode of Gekidol will be available permanently on January 5.

Funimation will stream LBX Girls starting on January 6.

Funimation will stream both series in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Ireland. AnimeLab will stream both series in Australia and New Zealand, and Wakanim will stream both series in France, Russia, Germany, and Scandinavia.

The Gekidol anime will premiere in Japan on the AT-X channel on January 5, and on BS Fuji on January 10.

Funimation describes the series:

Five years after a mystifying disaster decimates cities across the globe, Seria Morino receives an invitation from a mysterious woman to join Alice in Theater, a small stage troupe that takes it upon themselves to brighten the world through their performances using 3D hologram technology. As Seria settles in, she begins to uncover unexpected truths about herself and the world around her…

The Gekidol Production Committee are credited with the original work and as series composition writers for the anime. Hoods Entertainment is producing the series. Shigeru Ueda ( Märchen Mädchen ) is directing the series, and Keiichirō Ōchi ( Aikatsu! franchise script) is the chief writer. Kiyoshi Tateishi is adapting Asami Sekiya 's character designs for animation, and is also serving as chief animation director. Takuya Imakado is the mechanical designer. Prhythm/epx is composing the music.

The in-anime play Alice in Deadly School is likewise also getting an anime project. This anime will premiere on January 4 on the Tokyo MX and AT-X channels.



LBX Girls

Tokyo MX

The anime will premiere on January 6 and will air on, and

Funimation describes the anime:

In an unplanned field trip, Riko is transported to an alternate Japan where metal-based life forms known as Mimesis ravage the world. Only girls equipped with LBX armored weaponry can stand up to this scourge. Joined by four other displaced young women, Riko will have to adapt to save humanity. The hope of a planet now rests on these heavy metal soldiers who desire one wish—to return home again!

Keitaro Motonaga ( Date A Live all three seasons, Digimon Adventure tri. films) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat in cooperation with Level 5 . Yasuyuki Muto ( Deadman Wonderland , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Kumi Horii ( Infinite Stratos 2 , Lovedol ~Lovely Idol~ ) is designing the characters. Go Sakabe ( Date A Live all three seasons, Digimon Adventure tri. films) is composing the music at DMM Music . Voice actress Rikako Aida will perform the opening theme song "Dream Hopper," and Kano will perform the show's ending theme song "Compass Song."

The anime's story will be based on the story of Sōkō Musume Mizel Rem Crisis , the rebooted version of the franchise's game that launched on May 21. In the game, the female characters are clad in parts from Little Battlers eXperience robots.

