'With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun' Anime Reveals New Theme Song Artist, Visual

The official website for the With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun anime revealed the show's third key visual and new theme song artist on Friday. Ayaka Ohashi will return to perform the new theme song "Lovely Days" for the anime, which will debut in the show alongside its second cours (quarter of a year) on January 15.

The anime of Hidekichi Matsumoto 's Inu to Neko Docchimo Katteru to Mainichi Tanoshii (I Enjoy Raising Both a Dog and a Cat Every Day) manga premiered on October 2. The manga's sixth volume will ship on April 9, 2021 in a limited edition with a DVD with all 24 episodes of the anime.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

The manga recounts Matsumoto's daily life while raising both a sweet, innocent dog and a "devilishly vicious yet adorable" cat. Everyday, there is laughter and even a tear or two. Kana Hanazawa and Tomokazu Sugita play the pets Inu-kun, and Neko-sama, respectively, while Mai Kanazawa plays their owner Hidekichi Matsumoto .

Ayaka Ohashi performs the current theme song"Nyan Daa Wan Daa Days" (It's Meow, It's Woof Days).

Seiji Kishi ( Persona 4 The Animation , Tsuki ga Kirei , Asobi Asobase ) is directing the anime at Team Till Dawn , and he is also writing and supervising the scripts. Kazuaki Morita ( Persona 4 The Animation , Tsuki ga Kirei , Assassination Classroom ) was credited with designing the characters, but the anime now lists the character designer as simply Team Till Dawn .