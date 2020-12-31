Digitimes: PlayStation 5 Ships 3.4 Million Units in 1st 4 Weeks

The Taiwanese technology news source Digitimes reported on Tuesday that the PlayStation 5 has shipped 3.4 million units in its first four weeks of sales, which is the highest ever for a PlayStation console. According to Digitimes, the PS5 is likely to reach 16.8 to 18 million units in 2021, with additional capacity support from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and backend service firms.

Famitsu previously reported that the PlayStation 5's regular and digital editions had sold an estimated 118,085 units in Japan within its first four days (November 12-15). According to Famitsu , the best-selling PS5 game during that period was Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which sold 18,640 copies. Demon's Souls was the second best-selling game, and it sold 18,607 copies.

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12. The console launched in the rest of the world on November 19. The PS5 retails for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retails for US$399.99.

Source: Digitimes (Julian Ho, Steve Shen) via Gematsu