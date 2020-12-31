Zombie Land Saga Revenge Anime's Promo Video Announces Cast, Staff, April Premiere

2nd season reunites main cast, most of main staff

A "fateful promotional video" debuted at midnight on January 1 to announce that the Zombie Land Saga Revenge sequel project will premiere on television in April 2021.

The video confirms the following returning main cast and staff members:

In addition, Ai Kuroiwa is directing the 3D CG, and Momoko Mifune is the compositing director of photography. Yasuharu Takanashi and Funta7 are composing the music at Avex Pictures .

The season will premiere on Tokyo MX , AT-X , and other channels in April 2021. It will also exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video and Abema in Japan before its television broadcast.

A visual also debuted on midnight:

MAPPA , Avex Pictures , and Cygames ' Zombie Land Saga anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

The anime follows Sakura Minamoto, who dreams of being an idol, but is hit by a car and wakes up as a zombie. A man named Kōtarō Tatsumi appears and tells her he's recruiting her into an idol group made up of zombies, dead girls he has "recruited" from several eras of Japanese history.

The anime inspired a stage play titled Zombie Land Saga Stage de Do-n! at Sōgetsu Hall in Tokyo on September 5-6 with four performances. The play was originally scheduled to run in March in Tokyo with seven performances.