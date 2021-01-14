Kanojo mo Kanojo Anime Unveils Main Staff, Teaser Visual

The official website for the television anime of Hiroyuki's Kanojo mo Kanojo (She's a Girlfriend Too) manga revealed the main staff and teaser visual on Friday. The visual shows Nagisa (pictured below left) and Saki (pictured right).

Satoshi Kuwabara ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is in charge of series scripts. Akiko Toyoda ( Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions ) is designing the characters.

The anime will premiere in 2021.

Hiroyuki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine last March.

The "neo romantic comedy" manga centers on Naoya, a first-year high school student. After he confesses to Saki — the girl he's liked for a long time — and they decide to start dating, Naoya's life is full of bliss. However, one day a beautiful young woman named Nagisa also confesses to Naoya. Naoya and Nagisa immediately get along, and he tells Nagisa that he already has a girlfriend. She vows to confess to him again someday, when he suddenly proposes that they instead go together to talk with Saki about him dating them both at the same time. Saki and Nagisa hit it off immediately, and while Saki is angry and reluctant at first about the idea, she eventually agrees.

Hiroyuki's Aho Girl , The Comic Artist and His Assistants , and Doujin Work manga have all inspired television anime. Media Blasters released the Doujin Work manga , and Kodansha Comics released the Aho Girl manga in English. AnimeWorks and Media Blasters released the Doujin Work anime on DVD, and Sentai Filmworks released The Comic Artist and His Assistants anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

Sources: Kanojo mo Kanojo anime's website, Comic Natalie