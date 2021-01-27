RetroCrush Adds More City Hunter Anime, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, More

Digital Rights Media announced on Wednesday the new titles and release dates for the anime titles that will stream on its RetroCrush streaming service in February.

The titles will launch on consecutive Fridays in February:

All the titles will be available with English subtitles, and The Wonderful Wizard of Oz , The Wonderful Adventures of Nils , Jubei-chan 2 ~Siberia Yagyuu no Gyakushuu~ , and Ghost Stories will also include an English dub .

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March 2020 with 12 titles, and has since added over 50 more titles to the service. A free ad-supported television (FAST) version of RetroCrush launched through the STIRR streaming service in July 2020.

Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush 's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others.

Source: Email correspondence