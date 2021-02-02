Live-Action 'A Man and His Cat' TV Series Casts Honoka Matsumoto

Matsumoto voices cat Marin in ongoing series

The official website for TV Tokyo 's live-action television series of Umi Sakurai 's A Man and His Cat ( Oji-sama to Neko ) manga revealed on Wednesday that Honoka Matsumoto ( Ride Your Wave 's Yōko Hinageshi, Kimi wa Kanata 's Mio) will voice Marin, a cat who looks remarkably like Fukumaru.

The series debuted on the Paravi video on demand service on January 1, as well as on TV Tokyo and TV Osaka on January 6. Masao Kusakari (seen below) plays the main character Kanda. Ryunosuke Kamiki ( your name. 's Taki, Summer Wars ' Kenji) voices Kanda's cat Fukumaru.

Keijirō Tsubakimoto and Masahiro Soejima are directing the series, with Mitsuhiko Fujiki and Date-san (Otona no Cafe entertaiment/comedy group) penning the scripts.

Square Enix Manga and Books licensed the manga, and is releasing it in English. It describes the manga:

In the pet shop he calls home, a chubby, homely cat whiles away the hours listening to coos of delight from potential pet parents...but he knows it's not him they're fussing over. Even as his price drops with each passing day, no one spares the kitty a glance. Having all but given up on life, the feline dejectedly awaits his first birthday, when he'll officially be past his sell-by date. So when an older gentleman comes into the shop and wants to take him home, the kitten himself is most shocked of all! Will the man and the cat find what they're looking for...in each other?

Sakurai launched the manga in 2017, and Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on December 11. Square Enix Manga and Books published the third volume in English on January 26.