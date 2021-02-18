A-1 Pictures, Gagaga Bunko to Each Announce New Project at AnimeJapan 2021 Event (Updated)

Paid online-only event to take place on March 27-28

The staff for the AnimeJapan 2021 event revealed the show's programming on Thursday. The event will host 33 "AJ Stage" stage presentations and 21 "AJ Studio" stage presentations, including:

Noriyasu Agematsu x A-1 Pictures x Aniplex New Project Announcement

x x New Project Announcement Gagaga Bunko New Anime Announcement

The " Noriyasu Agematsu x A-1 Pictures x Aniplex New Project Announcement" stage presentation will be held on March 27 at 11:15 a.m. JST (March 26 at 10:15 p.m. EDT), and the "Gagaga Bunko New Anime Announcement" presentation will be held on March 27 at 1:30 p.m. JST (12:30 a.m. EDT).

The guests at the A-1 Pictures stage presentation include: Shōya Chiba , Makoto Furukawa , Hiroki Nanami , Shun Horie , Takuma Nagatsuka , Shougo Yano , Toshiki Masuda , and Shouta Aoi . Aniplex has revealed an image for the project.



Tickets to the event will go on sale on March 1. Tickets will cost 3,800 yen (about US$36) for each day of the show's public days (March 27 and 28) or a two-day ticket for 7,300 yen (about US$69). The ticket will also allow buyers to watch an archive of streams for one day following the stream. The event will also have an online-only "Business Days" portion on March 29 and 30. The staff did not clarify if the tickets are available worldwide.

The organizers of the event announced last week that the event will be online only since they have canceled the convention's in-person March 27-30 half at Tokyo Big Sight due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the new state of emergency in Tokyo and other prefectures in Japan. The convention was previously planned as both a physical and online event.

The online event will stream panels from companies that would have had booths at the physical event, and will also stream stage panels. Merchandise will be available for purchase online.

The organizers canceled last year's event also due to concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

Update: Updated with guests and image for Aniplex stage presentation.

Source: Press release