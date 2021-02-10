AnimeJapan 2021 Convention Will Be Online Only

March 27-30 con was previously planned with both physical, online events

The organizers of the AnimeJapan 2021 convention announced on Wednesday that the convention will be online only, since they have canceled the convention's in-person March 27-30 half at Tokyo Big Sight due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the new state of emergency in Tokyo and other prefectures in Japan. The convention was previously planned as both a physical and online event.

The online event will stream panels from companies that would have had booths at the physical event, and will also stream stage panels. Merchandise will be available for purchase online.

The event has named actor and musician Takanori Nishikawa (seen in the video above) as its official ambassador. He will be the guest for a promotional live stream for the event on February 18, with voice actors Ryōta Suzuki and Mayu Mineda as hosts.

The convention will not host a children-friendly "Family Anime Festa" section this year as it has in past years.

The organizers canceled last year's event also due to concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

Sources: AnimeJapan website, Comic Natalie