Funimation Streams Adachi and Shimamura Anime's English Dub

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming an English dub of the television anime of Hitoma Iruma 's Adachi and Shimamura ( Adachi to Shimamura ) yuri novel series on Thursday. The English cast includes:

The anime premiered on October 8 on TBS . Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Satoshi Kuwabara ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal , Dagashi Kashi 2 , Black Jack , Astro Boy: Shinsen-gumi ) directed the anime at Tezuka Productions . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , Hinamatsuri ) oversaw the series scripts, and Shizue Kaneko ( Lost Song , How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord , If Her Flag Breaks ) designed the characters. Akari Kitō and Miku Itō performed the opening theme song "Kimi ni Aeta Hi" (The Day I Met You), and Kitō performed the ending theme song "Kimi no Tonari de" (Beside You).

Seven Seas is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the series:

Adachi and Shimamura, two young women who attend the same high school, are inseparable friends. Whether playing table tennis, chatting about favorite TV shows, or just relaxing together, they're happy to share their days. When Adachi's friendship turns into romantic attraction, the relationship begins to change, one day at a time.

Iruma launched the novel series in Dengeki Bunko Magazine in 2013 with illustrations by Non (the magazine ended publication in April). Mani drew a three-volume manga adaptation of the novel series on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website from 2016 to 2017. Moke Yuzuhara launched a new manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in May 2019.

Source: Funimation