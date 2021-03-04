Death end re;Quest Game's Switch Version Launches in West on April 27

Game launched for Switch in Japan on December 24

Idea Factory International announced during the New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation on Thursday that it will release Compile Heart 's Death end re;Quest game physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch in the West on April 27. The company streamed a trailer:

The game will include all free and paid DLC from the PlayStation 4 version.

The game's Switch version launched in Japan on December 24.

The game launched for the PS4 in April 2018 after a delay. The game shipped for PS4 in North America and Europe in February 2019. Idea Factory 's PS4 release includes Japanese and English audio and English subtitles. The release has both physical and digital editions. The game launched on PC via Steam in May 2019.

Idea Factory International describes the story:

Arata Mizunashi, a video game programmer, receives a notification from an email sent to him by Shina Ninomiya, a colleague of his who went missing nearly one year ago. Together, they worked to create World's Odyssey (W.O.D.), an immersive virtual landscape powered by breathtaking, state-of-the-art technology. That is, until Shina's sudden disappearance put a swift halt to production. Arata discovers the startling revelation that Shina Ninomiya was stuck inside of "W.O.D." the whole time. When Arata delves hurriedly back into the lines of code haunting his forsaken project, he realizes that his game is now ravaged by an infestation of bugs, and that Shina is its only active player. Arata soon learns that a nefarious force prevents him from extracting Shina out of the game. Her only way out? She must complete the game to unlock the perfect ending - an outcome with a success rate of 1%. On their journey, they encounter a slew of NPC characters that blur perceptions of humanity and A.I.-technology, setting into motion a thrilling narrative that calls into question the differences between the virtual world and ours. Little do they know that horrors await them on both sides of the screen...

The sequel game Death end re;Quest 2 launched in Japan for PS4 in February 2020. It launched on PC via Steam and on PS4 in North America and Europe in August 2020.