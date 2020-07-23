Death end re;Quest 2 Game Launches for PC on August 18

Idea Factory International announced on Wednesday that it will release Compile Heart 's Death end re;Quest 2 game on PC via Steam in North America on August 18, ahead of its previously slated August 25 release date.

The game will launch physically and digitally for the PlayStation 4 in North America on August 25 and in Europe on August 28.

The limited edition of the game will bundle a hardcover art book, novel, soundtrack, Wordsworth dorm bag, and exclusive trading card. The PC version of the game will include the original Glitch costumes for the first game's characters and subtitles in English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. The separate Deluxe Pack for PC will offer two digital art books, six PC wallpapers, a digital soundtrack, and a PC theme.

The game launched in Japan for the PS4 on February 13.

The game is a sequel to Compile Heart 's Death end re;Quest game. Scenario writer Makoto Kedōin ( Corpse Party ) and character designer Kei Nanameda returned for the sequel, which features a new story with new characters.

Source: Press release